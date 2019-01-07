Affordable Sunglasses

Knockaround is the original, affordable sunglasses company from San Diego, CA, founded by Adam “Ace” Moyer in 2005. Centered around durable shades that are both practical and stylish, Knockaround provides high-quality sunglasses that won’t break the bank. Knockaround offers eight different frame styles in a wide range of colors as well as ongoing Limited Editions, collaborations, and an interactive “design your own” CUSTOM shop.



Welcome to Knockaround.com—your source for great shades that won’t break the bank! Our lineup of unisex sunglasses offers a wide range of good-looking, timeless styles in a ton of different color combinations—from bright and bold to subtle and classy—designed for pretty much any face size and shape. And best of all, it won’t cost you an arm and a leg to protect your eyes; our shades start at just $10 with polarized sunglasses starting at $15.



We Named Them Knockarounds for a Reason

Knockaround was founded in 2005 by Adam “Ace” Moyer during his time as a graduate art student at the University of California, San Diego. Ace named his affordable shades after the sneakers his dad wore when he mowed the lawn, dubbed his “knockaround” sneakers. They were classic, they were durable, and should they get beaten up, it wouldn’t be the end of the world. Ace applied the same concept to his newly founded sunglasses company: classic and timeless shades designed to take a beating. And should you lose or break your sunglasses, it doesn’t cost you a fortune to pick up a brand-new pair.



Our affordable sunglasses are available in seven different frame styles (all unisex), each with its own unique look and characteristics, and all offered in a wide range of frame and lens colors. Whether you’re looking for men’s sunglasses or styles with a feminine flair, we’ve got you covered. We even offer an awesome collection of kids sunglasses available in bright colors and cool patterns irresistible to mini-sized sunlovers. So, explore our best-selling shades, check out our latest arrivals, and don’t forget to stop by the CUSTOM Shop to customize a unique pair of sunglasses that fits your style like a glove.